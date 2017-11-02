CIA releases Osama’s archive seized in compound

WASHINGTON: The CIA on Wednesday released a vast archive of intimate Al-Qaeda documents, including Osama Bin-Laden’s handwritten diary, seized in the deadly 2011 raid on his Pakistani compound.

The huge trove includes images of diary pages left by the Saudi-born global extremist leader and a wedding video that includes the first public images of his son Hamza as an adult.

Controversially, scholars from a Washington think-tank who were given access to the now de-classified trove say the documents also shed new light on Al-Qaeda’s murky relationship with Iran. "Today’s release ... provides the opportunity for the American people to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization," said CIA director Mike Pompeo. The CIA put online 470,000 additional files seized in May 2011 when US Navy SEALs burst into the Abbottabad compound and shot dead the leader of Al-Qaeda’s global extremist network.

According to Thomas Joscelyn and Bill Roggio, scholars from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who were allowed to see the trove before it was made public, it provides new insights. "These documents will go a long way to help fill in some of the blanks we still have about al Qaeda’s leadership," Roggio said.

The inclusion of Hamza Bin Laden’s wedding video, for example, gives the world public the first image of Bin Laden’s favorite son as an adult -- an image apparently shot in Iran.

Previous document releases, including letters revealed by AFP in May 2015, show that Bin Laden was grooming Hamza to succeed him as leader of Al-Qaeda’s global jihadist campaign. But plans for him to come to Bin Laden’s Abbottabad hideout seem to have been abandoned after the deadly US raid, and the young man -- now aged 27 or 28 -- is presumed to be in Iran.

According to Joscelyn and Roggio, writing in the FDD’s Long War Journal, one of the newly released documents is a 19-page study of Al-Qaeda’s links to Iran written by a Bin Laden lieutenant.

Last month, at a seminar hosted by the same FDD that had an advance look at the files, Pompeo had promised to release Abbottabad documents that would show Iran-Al Qaeda ties.