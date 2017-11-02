Delimitation of constituencies to be done as per census

ISLAMABAD: The government and opposition evolved a consensus on the draft bill for delimitation of constituencies based on provisional results of the population census to pave the way for holding the upcoming general elections on scheduled time in the year 2018.

The parliamentary heads of both the sides of the aisle in the National Assembly (NA) agreed to retain the 272 general seats, 60 reserved seats of women and 10 for minorities in the next upcoming general elections.

The consensus was reached in the meeting of the parliamentary heads in the NA. The meeting was presided over by Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in which all agreed on the draft bill for the constitutional amendment for delimitation of the constituencies for the NA in the upcoming general election in 2018 and now bill will be tabled in the National Assembly today (Thursday) for its approval. This was stated by Speaker while talking to media persons after the meeting.

He said the meeting decided to lessen the registration of the voters while augmenting the number of polling stations. According to new delimitation of the constituencies, the Speaker said that the NA general electoral seats will be capped at 272 and 60 reserved seats for women will be retained, however, their distribution among the provinces will be altered.

The speaker said that a constituency of NA will comprise 780,000 population. Under this criterion, the NA general seats from Punjab will be reduced to 141 from 148 and reserved seats for women will come down from 35 to 33. Meanwhile, he said the NA’s general seats from KP will be increased from 35 to 39 and reserved seats for women from 8 to 9.

Similarly, he said the general seats from Balochistan will swell from 14 to 16 and reserved seats for women from 3 to 4 while Islamabad’s general seats will also rise from 2 to 3.

Ayaz Sadiq said there will be no change in the overall seats of Sindh, which will remain at seventy-five. “Similarly, the number of Fata seats will be unchanged at 12,” he added.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Syed Khursheed Shah along with Syed Naveed Qamar said though his party still has reservations over the census results but the delimitation is a separate subject. "It is a very important issue and all political parties have agreed to it," he said.

He said the new delimitation will not benefit or bring disadvantage to anyone and by-elections will be held under the new delimitations as well. He proposed to the government that it should also take Senate in confidence on delimitation.

Deputy Parliamentary leader of the PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that following the fresh delimitation, one NA seat each will be decreased from the areas of Punjab i.e. Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Attock, Sheikhupura, Pakpattan. He said that the PTI has decided in the consultative meeting that the general elections needed to be held on time. "Immediate delimitation will ensure on-time elections."