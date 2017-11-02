Fata-KP merger: Imran asks Centre to clarify policy within 10 days

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, on Wednesday gave an ultimatum of 10 days to the federal government to clarify its policy on the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this connection, Imran Khan sought an explanation on four important points including three percent share of Fata in the NFC Award, extension of the High Court’s jurisdiction to Fata and mechanism of representation of tribal people in the provincial assembly.

A delegation of youth from Fata called on the PTI chief and briefed him about the expectations and aspirations of tribal people.Imran announced to come up with the party’s policy if the federal government chooses to remain silent on the issue. He called upon the federal government to elucidate its standing on extending the jurisdiction of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to Fata and to define the mechanism of giving representation to the tribal people in KP Assembly. Stressing the need to extend local government system to tribal areas, the PTI chairman stated that available financial resources should be spent through elected representatives.

The governor, he said, has no power and authority to decide about the future of tribal brethren. He went on to add that in order to address the grievances of tribal people, merger of Fata with KP is the only viable option and decision in this regard should be taken without further delay.

Meanwhile, the PTI criticised the Punjab government for its policies, which posed a significant environmental challenge to the province. “PML-N could have learnt from PTI’s Billion Tree Tsunami project and it should have taken measures for the protection of environment in the country, exclusively Punjab. Myopic PML-N government has slaughtered the trees to grow jungle of steel and cement in Lahore and other areas of province which has led the province to worsened episode of smog,” said PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry in a statement. He alleged that after depriving people of basic health facilities, the Punjab government was hell bent upon depriving people of breathing clean air.

He stated that Shahbaz Sharif’s government was seeking to destroy environment of the province by not taking appropriate measures. Establishment of a coal-based plant in Sahiwal is an ill-thought-out decision, he added.