Disappearance of woman, children in Balochistan: Govt, opposition walk out of Senate

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition along with Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) senators – an ally of PML-N – on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Upper House in protest against the disappearance of the wife and children of a Baloch nationalist leader from the province.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani also took serious notice of the matter and warned the State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry before giving him the floor, not to say that the woman and her children were not picked up by the state. “They [woman and her children] have been picked up by the state… don’t say that they have not picked up by the state,” he cautioned. Rabbani questioned how the state could violate five articles of the Constitution i.e. articles 4, 9, 10, 10A and 14, saying the five articles of the Constitution which guarantee the rights of a citizen have been brazenly violated in this particular case which is not acceptable.

Senator Farhatullah Babar along with three PkMAP senators Usman Kakar, Gul Bashra, and Azam Musakhel and a Balochistan National Party Senator Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini, through a calling attention notice, drew the government's attention towards the issue of the disappearance of the woman and her three children.

Talal accepted that the women along with her children were arrested by the government after they illegally tried to cross border. He said the police were investigating the matter, and he would inform the House by today (Thursday) as what could be done for their early release. He said the government has zero tolerance for the enforced disappearances, as numerous cases which were brought in the notice of the government, have been forwarded to the Commissions on Enforced Disappearance headed by former Justice Javed Iqbal. Talal contended that the commission had resolved numerous cases besides registering FIRs, which shows the commitment of the government that no one will be allowed to forcibly pick the people without giving them the right to plead their cases.

Rabbani said that the government has accepted that the woman along with her children was alive. He directed the minister to brief the House about the issue after getting updates from the provincial government of Balochistan.

Speaking on a calling attention notice, Senator Babar said the country which is set to participate at UN review conference in Geneva next week will have a hard time explaining mysterious disappearances of citizens at the hands of mysterious elements with an alarming impunity. Babar added the latest disappearance of the family of Baloch dissident, the prosecution under PECA of a journalist in Quetta for posting comments viewed as critical of a security agency and beating of a journalist in Islamabad last week by invisible people demonstrated this dangerous trend in stifling dissent.

Senator Col (retd) Tahir Mashhadi of MQM-P, who took the lead in staging the walkout, along with Usman Kakar of PkMAP demanded immediate release of the woman and her children, saying if this remained the situation, no one will feel safe in the country.

