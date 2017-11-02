Unidentified men ‘kidnap’ MWM leader

LAHORE: Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) Deputy General Secretary Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi was kidnapped by unidentified men from Wapda Town on Wednesday night.

Police have confirmed the incident and started investigation. DSP Iqbal Shah said it was premature to say whether Shirazi was kidnapped or arrested by police or taken into custody by some agency.

According to the MWM spokesperson who quoted Shirazi’s wife, the MWM leader was accompanied by his family members when a double cabin vehicle stormed into the Wapda Town commercial area. They blocked their way and the ‘cops in police uniform’ whisked him away and left the scene.

The MWM representatives lodged an application with the Sattukatla Police Station and demanded immediate his recovery. They have nominated Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in the application.

The investigation officer of the case said he had been trying to get information and identify the kidnappers through CCTV footage. On the other hand, the MWM chief, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, accused the Punjab government of abducting Shirazi. He added that Shirazi had filed a petition against Rana Sana over his alleged statement which was aimed at dividing judiciary on sectarian lines due to Justice Baqir Najafi inquiry report on the Model Town massacre, in which the provincial government was reportedly held responsible for the killing of PAT supporters.

He warned that the Punjab government would be responsible, if Shirazi was harmed and demanded the interior minister to recover the victim without any delay. Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Punjab government rejected allegations levelled by MWM leaders. He said the government will ensure that law prevailed in all cases.