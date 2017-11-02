MPs endorse Senate’s live coverage on channels

ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee on Wednesday endorsed Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani’s decision to commence live telecast of the House proceedings on PTV National from which private TV channels would be able get transmission.

The committee, which met at the Parliament House with Rabbani in the chair, also decided to initiate the process for making necessary legislation for dealing with the cases regarding contempt of the Upper House’s committees.

Speaking on the occasion, Rabbani appreciated State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb for taking appropriate measures for telecasting the parliamentary proceedings. He also apprised the committee that the initiatives being taken during his tenure as Senate Chairman were being institutionalised.

The meeting was also attended by leaders of different political parties –Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Taj Haider, Saleem Zia, Hidayatullah, Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Azam Khan Swati, Usman Khan Kakar and Mir Kabeer Ahmad besides Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Senate Secretary Amjed Pervez Malik and other senior officers.