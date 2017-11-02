Putin hails Iran cooperation on Syria, eyes business

TEHRAN: Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran’s leadership on Wednesday, with the two Damascus allies pushing a peace deal on Syria and looking to boost business despite US opposition to a landmark nuclear deal.

The Kremlin strongman’s first visit to Iran since 2015 comes as Moscow seeks to turn its game-changing military intervention in Syria into a concerted push to bring a halt concerted push to bring a halt to fighting in the country with the help of Tehran, President Bashar al-Assad´s other key backer.

"We are working very productively with Iran and we manage to coordinate our positions on Syria," Putin said after talks with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and the Islamic republic´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Russian leader insisted that thanks to a joint push with rebel supporter Turkey, "the situation on the ground in the fight against terrorism and the negotiating process are developing very positively".

Khamenei said the "good cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in Syria shows that the two countries can realise their objectives even in difficult terrain", and insisted that all solutions to the conflict come "from inside the country".

Russia, Iran and Turkey pledged after a latest round of negotiations in Kazakhstan on Tuesday to bring the Syrian regime and its opponents together for a "congress" to push peace efforts in the Russian city of Sochi on November 18. The three key players have organised a series of peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana this year, agreeing on the establishment of "de-escalation" zones in various parts of the war-torn country.

Putin´s visit -- which in addition involved a three-way summit with Rouhani and the leader of ex-Soviet Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev -- also followed a hike in tensions over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump refused to certify the agreement last month.

Tehran signed the deal, which saw sanctions lifted in return for limits on Tehran´s atomic programme, with six countries including Russia and the United States, and Moscow has slammed Trump´s "aggressive and threatening rhetoric" against Iran. While Putin said only that the two sides had discussed the deal, Russian companies looked to press on with taking advantage of the business opportunities that it has presented.

The military might of Moscow and Tehran in Syria has helped prop up Assad´s forces and turn the protracted conflict in his favour with a string of key battlefield victories. Since the start of the year, Russia has looked to cement the gains from its intervention by spearheading the peace push at talks in Kazakhstan, positioning itself as a broker between key players Iran and Turkey and largely bypassing the West.

Khamenei told Putin that Tehran and Moscow must step up cooperation to isolate the United States and help stabilise the Middle East, state TV reported.

"Our cooperation can isolate America. The failure of US-backed terrorists in Syria cannot be denied but Americans continue their plots," Khamenei told Putin, according to Iranian state television.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani echoed Khamenei, saying Iran and Russia together could tackle "regional terrorism". "Our cooperation has helped the fight against terrorism in the region. Together we can establish regional peace and security," Rouhani said in a televised joint press conference with Putin and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who took part in a three-way summit in Tehran.