After rejection by others, PPP gives up judges, generals’ Ehtesab demand

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed to abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and replace it with a new National Accountability Commission.

Following the PPP’s decision to withdraw its proposal for bringing judges and generals under the ambit of the new accountability law, the Parliamentary Committee on new Accountability Laws on Wednesday agreed to keep the judiciary and military out of the scope of the proposed National Accountability Commission that will replace NAB.

The PPP withdrew the proposal of its Senator Farhatullah Babar to bring the judiciary and military under the new accountability laws after all the political parties had rejected the proposal in this regard.

The parliamentary committee was chaired by its head Law Minister Zahid Hamid here at the Parliament House.

Farhatullah Babar said he was unable to attend the parliamentary committee's meeting on Wednesday and his position in the committee's meetings on across-the-board accountability of all was based on his understanding of the party policy. “This policy has been articulated more than once by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. I am not aware as to what transpired in the meeting today,” he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a walkout from the meeting in protest against what they said non-acceptance of their amendments by the government. The PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had already rejected the government draft for the Accountability Commission to replace NAB with a view that rather than bringing a new law there was a need to make amendments in the existing National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Zahid Hamid said all the parties agreed on keeping the judiciary and military out of the ambit of the new proposed Accountability Commission. He said that after the enactment of new proposed accountability law, all the inquiries and investigations will be transferred to the proposed National Accountability Commission. “The cases pending in the accountability courts will also be transferred to courts which would be established under the new accountability laws,” he said.

Zahid Hamid said the PTI wanted to continue with the existing NAB. He said the accountability laws of 1999 were harsh and the government wanted to bring a law which ensures not only justice but accountability as well.

Senior PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari said the PTI has staged a walkout from the committee in protest against the attitude of the government which did not want to accept the party’s amendments. “We will bring our proposed amendments before parliament,” she said.

She said the PTI proposed that there should be no role of the prime minister and the opposition leader in the appointment of the chairman NAB. She also opposed the proposal of bringing the judiciary and military in the ambit of the new accountability laws.

Parliamentary leader of JI Sahibzada Tariqullah said the party had rejected the government’s proposed bill. “We have submitted our amendments in the committee meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PTI proposed that the appointment of chairman NAB be made with the consultation of Chief Justice of Pakistan and two senior -most judges of the Supreme Court for non-extendable period of three years while the deputy chairman of the NAB should also be appointed under the same procedure.

The PTI further proposed that the NAB chairman should be either a serving or retired judge of the Supreme Court and his name should be included in the panel of names proposed for such appointment by the parliamentary committee under Section 6 and same procedure should be adopted for the deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly through majority vote adopted a resolution to condemn discriminatory treatment meted out to former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at the hands of National Accountability Bureau during his arrest last month saying NAB acted in an unlawful manner and in violation of the Constitution. The resolution in support of now-jailed former Sindh information minister was opposed by the opposition legislators belonging to PML-F, PML-N, and PTI. The lawmakers of opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement abstained from voting. Sharjeel Memon also attended the session.

The resolution slammed the "arbitrary treatment by NAB" calling it unlawful and violation of Article 25 of the Constitution. NAB has charged the former information minister and 11 other co-accused with involvement in Rs5.6 bn mega scam.

Speaking on the resolution, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the government would continue to raise voice against the discriminatory attitude of NAB in Sindh. The chief minister said MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon did not run away from accountability as he (Sharjeel Memon) duly submitted himself to the courts. He said the NAB violated the sanctity of the Sindh High Court by arresting Sharjeel Memon from the premises of the SHC. He appealed to the SHC to take cognizance of the incident as it took notice of the arrest of guards of former Sindh Home minister Zulfiqar Mirza. Murad Ali Shah said we are not against accountability but we protest against making NAB an instrument of political victimisation.

MPA Sharjeel Memon while taking part in the discussion protested against the discriminatory attitude of of NAB saying neither Nawaz Sharif nor Ishaq Dar have been arrested nor their names had been put on the Exit Control List, while the anti graft body arrested him from the premises of SHC without warrant. Memon said this was the second time he was subjected to mistreatment by the NAB, as first he was arrested from the apron of Islamabad Airport. On the contrary, NAB was denied entry to the Islamabad airport when Nawaz Sharif's son in law Captain (retired) Safdar was to be arrested. The former information minister charged that along with him 11 other co-accused were subjected to similar discriminatory treatment.

Taking part in the discussion, Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan said the general impression about the resolution was that it has been drafted to extend undue benefit to a single person facing an accountability reference. “In such a situation it is not possible for us to support the resolution,” he said. He said common man is favourably viewing the accountability process as several influentials and government high ups including the sitting prime minister have been made to step down.