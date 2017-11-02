Thu November 02, 2017
Peshawar

Bureau report
November 2, 2017

Obituary

PESHAWAR: The widow of veteran journalist and owner of historic Sadiq News Agency, Lala Amir Ahmed Siddiqui, passed away here the other day after a protracted illness.

Her funeral prayer was offered at Khushal Bagh in Babu Garhi on the Warsak Road. She was laid to rest at her family graveyard in Peshawar.

People from various walks of life, including journalists, hawkers, academicians, writers, traders attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

