Thu November 02, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2017

Customs employee shot, injured

PESHAWAR: Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured a constable of the Customs Department in Hayatabad on Wednesday.

The police said Amir Ali Shah was attacked outside his house in Phase-1, Hayatabad. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Sajjad Khan said the employee received four bullets and was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

