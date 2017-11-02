Customs employee shot, injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured a constable of the Customs Department in Hayatabad on Wednesday.
The police said Amir Ali Shah was attacked outside his house in Phase-1, Hayatabad. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Sajjad Khan said the employee received four bullets and was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.
