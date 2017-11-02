Thu November 02, 2017
Peshawar

Bureau report
November 2, 2017

PPP leader rejects hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtun-khwa head Humayun Khan has rejected increase in the prices of petroleum products and urged the government to withdraw the anti-people decision forthwith.

Through a statement on Wednesday, he said that by increasing the prices of petroleum products, the government was victimising the people.

The PPP would launch a protest movement if the rulers did not withdraw the cruel decision, he said, and asked the people to stand up against the irresponsible and corrupt rulers. The PPP, he said, would not remain a silent spectator and continue efforts for the achievement of people’s rights.

