2018 poll: PPP nominates Asma Alamgir to run for NA-3

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Asma Alamgir, former advisor to Prime Minister, as its candidate for the National Assembly constituency, NA-3, in the next general election.

The announcement was made during the recent visit of former President Asif Ali Zardari to Peshawar in the presence of party leaders, workers, and provincial office-bearers.

Welcoming the nomination of a woman on a general seat, the PPP leaders said the party has fulfilled the Election Commission of Pakistan requirement to give five percent representation to women and also honoured the commitment of late Benazir Bhutto.

It is rare for a woman to contest election for National Assembly seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. ANP leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan had contested and won a general seat of the National Assembly in 1977. In fact, she was the first woman in the whole of Pakistan to win a general seat in an assembly election in the country.

Asma Alamgir, who remained advisor to Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani for five years, termed her nomination by the PPP an honour for her and the women of the province. She recalled that during a visit to her residence, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had promised to nominate her on a general seat and Asif Ali Zardari had honoured her commitment. She claimed the PPP was the first political party to give representation to the women activists.

By nominating women to contest for general seats, she argued that the PPP had proved that it was the only party worked for the welfare of women.

Terming it a positive step, she said it would encourage women workers to come forward and bring about a real change in the society. She expressed the hope that other parties would follow suit and give representation to women workers.

Asma Alamgir, the wife of former federal minister Arbab Alamgir, has already launched mass contact with the people in NA-3. She claimed her nomination as the PPP candidate had received a positive response from the people. She said that women could understand the problems of women better than male representatives.

Terming NA-3 as her ancestral constituency, Asma Alamgir observed that the people faced a host of problems and lacked basic necessities of life. “I will concentrate on the education and health of the women,” she said, adding the constituency had no proper schools for girls.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government made hollow slogans, but did nothing practical to provide education and health facilities to the women.

The youth, she said, were running from pillar to post for getting jobs. She said that utility bills and price-hike had added to the miseries of the poor. “The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) launched by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is the only project for the poor and is giving relief to the needy even today,” she maintained.

She pledged to increase the BISP funds to give more relief to the poor, particularly the helpless women who had no male breadwinner.

Confident of winning the NA-3 seat, Asma Alamgir claimed that the 2013 general election was rigged and her party’s mandate was stolen but it accepted the results for the sake of democracy.

The PPP leader said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PTI had disappointed the people. She termed the PTI chairman Imran Khan as immature lacking capability to rule the country.