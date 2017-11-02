Indian convict seeks amendment in jail warrant

Remission in sentence

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Ministry of Defence in the writ petition filed by an Indian convict seeking amendment in jail warrant to substitute the word “anti-state activities” by “illegal activities” with the aim of getting remissions from his date of conviction.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ijaz Anwar issued the notice to the federal government through secretary Ministry of Defence to submit comments in the writ petition filed by Hamid Nihal Ansari, an Indian national, through his lawyer Qazi Muhammad Anwar.

Nihal Ansari, held in the Peshawar Central Prison, has sought the court’s direction to the Ministry of Defence to amend the jail warrant and substitute the word ‘’anti-state activities’ by “illegal activities”. He also asked for the court’s directions to the jail authorities to allow the due remissions to him from December 15, 2015 and work out his date of release after allowing the remission.

Due to the lawyers’ boycott of courts in the province, human rights and civil society activist Rukhshanda Naz appeared in the court to pursue the case. According to the prison record, Nihal Ansari’s imprisonment of three years by the military court is being counted from December 15, 2015, the day of his conviction.

He was not given remission as the prison authorities stated that on his jail warrant the word “anti-state activities” is written in the column of charges.

In grounds of the writ petition, it was stated that the story established during the trial before the military court was that the petitioner had developed contact with a girl in Kohat on Facebook and she invited him to come to Kohat in 2012.

The petitioner claimed that he came to Pakistan on invitation of the girl who was residing in Kohat Development Authority (KDA) locality. The parents of the girl told the police about him and the cops informed the security agencies and he was arrested on November 14, 2012 from Palwasha Hotel in Kohat.

It was claimed that the petitioner was then tried by the military court, but no evidence was produced against him in respect of his involvement in “anti-state activities.” It was claimed that the petitioner was neither an agent of the Indian forces nor had connection with any group working against Pakistan.

“The petitioner had committed a mistake by crossing the border without valid travel documents and with a fake ID card provided by people who were his hosts in Karak. After announcement of three years rigorous imprisonment, he has a right to be treated in accordance with Prison Rules in the matter of remission,” it was submitted in grounds of the petition before the court.

Nihal Ansari’s mother had also filed a habeas corpus petition in the high court, but it was disposed of on January 13, 2016 when the court was informed through a written reply by the Ministry of Defence that the Indian national was in the custody of Pakistan military and was being tried.

Later, a writ petition was filed on behalf of the prisoner in the high court seeking different reliefs, including fair treatment and protection in the prison and relief under Section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The high court disposed of the writ petition on November 1, 2016, with the observation that providing him benefit of section 382-B CrPC was the matter between the prison administration and military authorities.

Under the said section, the period of detention of a convict before his conviction is considered in his prison term. The ministries of defence and foreign affairs, in their joint comments, had stated that the petitioner was involved in espionage/anti-state activities and was subject to the Pakistan Army Act. The jurisdiction of the high court was ousted in this case.

Nihal Ansari and his mother denied the allegations of his involvement in anti-state activities. They claimed that he had befriended a girl on Facebook and had reached Kohat in an attempt to save her from forced marriage by her family.