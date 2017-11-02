CS asks Auqaf Deptt to renovate graveyards

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the dilapidated condition of various graveyards of the province, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the Auqaf Department to immediately work out a plan for clean and green graveyards in the province within a week.

The authorities of the Auqaf Department were asked to focus on the renovation of paths, cleanliness and plantation in all the graveyards. In the first phase, such work would be initiated in Abdul Rehman Baba and Hazar Khwani graveyards in Peshawar, Prang graveyard in Charsadda, Shahdand Baba graveyard in Mardan and Christians’ graveyard and Shamshan Gaat in Peshawar. The authorities were asked to carry out the renovation/construction work in all graveyards of the province within a month.