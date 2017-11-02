Thu November 02, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2017

Nine policemen punished over various charges

PESHAWAR: Nine policemen were suspended and transferred to southern districts on charges of corruption and malpractices on Wednesday.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir, on basis of complaints, suspended assistant sub-inspector and in-charge police post Arbab Tapu area Gulzar Khan, head constables Noorul Basar, Wisal Khan and constables Yaseen, Ishtiaq, Jan Ali, Noorul Haq and drivers Tariq and Farman on charges of corruption, misuse of power and other malpractices.  All of them were also transferred to Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak as punishment.

