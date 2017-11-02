Govt to consider creation of tehsil in Upper Kohistan: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has assured to consider the creation of a tehsil comprising of far-flung areas of Sueki Char of Upper Kohistan in the light of the reports of the commissioner, deputy commissioner and revenue authorities.

He was talking to a 40-member delegation of Kohistan led by PTI regional president MPA Zargul Khan and advisor to chief minister, Abdul Haq, which called on him at the Chief Minister’s House here on Wednesday.

Reassuring a sympathetic consideration to the problems raised by the delegation, the chief minister said his government would never allow any injustice to the people. It would continue mitigating the problems and complaints of the people, he added.

Pervez Khattak said his government initiated action after properly investigating the hardships and needs of the people as his government wanted to provide facilities to the people.