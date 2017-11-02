KP beauty, culture mesmerise tourists in Russia’s Youth & Students Festival

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) participated in the 19th International Youth and Students Festival in Russia in its ongoing drive to highlight the scenic places, culture and heritage of the province to the outer world and attract more and more foreign tourists and visitors to KP.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtun-khwa had established stall at the 19th International Youth & Students Festival in Russia where video documentaries on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourist resorts, culture and heritage were presented, said a press release.

The stall also displayed brochures, pamphlets, posters and booklets on the serene spots, culture and historic places besides traditional handicrafts and cultural items. The organisers gave away traditional dresses and other items as gifts to the tourists to introduce them among the foreigners, particularly women visitors to the festival.

The women visitors to the KP tourism desk also got beautiful designs as its staff members applied henna on their hands. They praised the organisers for the hospitality, gifts and information they obtained at the desk about KP culture and tourism.

The organisers had also displayed traditional dresses, embroidered clothes, shoes, shawls, handbags and others items. The visitors evinced keen interest in the items and purchased them after they impressed with its beauty and eye-catching designs.

The organisers distributed annual calendar of events including Shandur and Kalash festivals and pamphlets and booklets on the scenic spots like Swat valley known as the mini Switzerland of Pakistan, Kaghan and Naran valleys, Nathiagali and others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa among the visitors.

They were also informed about the tangible steps taken by the provincial government for the promotion of tourism and security of tourists and the recently introduced tourist policing system in KP.

The visitors appreciated the government measures for the promotion of tourism and most of them expressed strong desire to visit beautiful places and join the upcoming Shandur and Kalash festivals.