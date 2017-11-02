Apex committee reviews security situation in KP, Fata

PESHAWAR: The 48th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in the province and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

An official handout said that Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra chaired the meeting at the Governor’s House here.

Civil and military officials, including chief minister and corps commander Peshawar, attended the meeting that also reviewed progress of military operation Raddul Fasaad.

A briefing was given by the military officials on peace and stability, progress on various developmental projects in Fata and the measures being taken to enhance the border management along Pak Afghan border.

The participants of the meeting acknowledged the efforts of the security forces, intelligence/law enforcement agencies in fight against terrorism.

The meeting said that joint efforts should be made to consolidate the gains of the National Action Plan and eradicate terrorism.

The participants appreciated the tremendous efforts being undertaken by the security forces in border management particularly the construction of fence along the border that will help control the cross-border movement.

The forum discussed Fata reforms in detail and pledged to boost the process by constituting a committee to chalk out plans for future course of action.

It was also decided that efforts should be made to ensure that the benefits of the projects being undertaken under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor reached Fata.

The civil officials of KP government and Fata Secretariat briefed the participants on various development projects.