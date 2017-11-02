Purview of probe into Noorani attack being extended

ISLAMABAD: Purview of investigation into attack on The News senior reporter Muhammad Ahmad Noorani has been extended as police strive to arrest the six motorcycle riding attackers.

In a meeting presided over by SP Special Investigation Zeeshan Ahmed, it was told that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) report about fingerprints of the attackers will be received today (Thursday). Geofencing report will also be finalised hopefully today.

Sketches of the attackers have also been released. The meeting was told that the investigators have got information on the basis of which it can be said that the attackers have been identified. The SSP told the participants to take this case as a challenge.

SP City Zubair Sheikh, ASP Umar Khan Gandapur, SHO Khalid Awan, and IS Mir Aslam attended the meeting. The committee has sent its report to the chief commissioner. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Noorani’s house to ask after his health and pray for his early recovery.

Pakistan is marking today as Impunity Day along with the world in protest against the fact that the attackers of journalists and media persons are not arrested or punished. In 2012, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) issued a call for Impunity Day and it has been marked ever since across the world.

Attack on Noorani was condemned in Pakpattan and Baddomalhi. Press club members and social activists called for arrest of the attackers and declared the attack as an attack on journalism.

In Chakwal, PFUJ leader CR Shamsi said that though the constitution guarantees freedom of speech but performing duty has been made difficult for journalists. Talking to a protest meeting arranged by the press club, he said that lives of journalists should be protected and attackers of Noorani should be arrested.