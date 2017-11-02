Bahrain’s business delegation to visit Expo 2017

BAHRAIN: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik has said that a business delegation from Bahrain will be participating in the Expo Pakistan taking place in Karachi from 9 Nov to 11 Nov 2017. While speaking to Bahrain’s business community at a recently organised seminar to motivate and encourage their participation in Expo Pakistan 2017, Ambassador Javed Malik said, “Expo Pakistan has established itself as one of the most important and high profile gatherings of distinguished business leaders, traders, and economic experts in the region, which creates a unique opportunity for Bahraini and gulf-based businesspersons to connect with reputable partners to expand their businesses.”

He said that more than 50 countries are expected to participate in the four-day mega event that would showcase and promote the largest collection of Pakistan’s export merchandise, products and services to the world.

The Expo would provide an excellent platform for foreign exhibitors from around the world to meet business leaders, traders, investors and buyers from the region. This would not only enable them to launch their products to potential buyers, but also act as a sourcing point for a large number of businesses worldwide.

He said that Expo Pakistan 2017 allows buyers and traders to have one of the most vibrant networking opportunities and facilitates them to make the right connections to further expand their business horizons. Speaking about the delegation, Javed Malik said that Arab and overseas Pakistani businesspersons from Bahrain have confirmed their participation and we are expecting a 20-member delegation from Bahrain to participate.