Ghost Employees

Islamabad: A process for identification of ghost employees in Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is in its final phase.

CDA Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Pirzada while chairing a meeting on Wednesday said a multipronged strategy is being adopted for this purpose. He said organogram of the department has been prepared while installation of bio-metric system is also in final phase.

The meeting was held to discuss installations and operations of biometric system at various offices of CDA and MCI. Senior officers of CDA and MCI attended the meeting. The employees failing to register on biometric will be treated as ghost employees. After submission of initial data from all directorates of CDA, biometric registration teams of IT Directorate are now visiting different offices of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for registration and all employees therefore ensure their registration, Member Administration further said. Accordingly DG Administration, CDA, has issued a letter to all wings of the authority.