151 students leave for China today

LAHORE: Some 151 students are departing for China on Thursday (today) to learn Chinese language in the fourth stage of Chinese Language Scholarship Programme which is being run by the Punjab government in collaboration with University of Education.

A ceremony was held at University of Education which was attended by Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raza Ali Gilani and the Vice Chancellor. Talking to the audience, VC Dr Rauf-i-Azam said so far 345 students have been sent to China under the programme.