Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

151 students leave for China today

151 students leave for China today

LAHORE: Some 151 students are departing for China on Thursday (today) to learn Chinese language in the fourth stage of Chinese Language Scholarship Programme which is being run by the Punjab government in collaboration with University of Education. 

A ceremony was held at University of Education which was attended by Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raza Ali Gilani and the Vice Chancellor. Talking to the audience, VC Dr Rauf-i-Azam said so far 345 students have been sent to China under the programme.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement