IHC directs govt to decide fate of daily wage teachers within 90 days

Islamabad: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench disposing of petitions of the teachers seeking regularisation remarked "this court can only wonder whether the Chief Executive of the country, the incharge Minister or the concerned Federal Secretary would enrol their children in public schools where teachers are appointed on a daily wage basis, and that too in a non-transparent manner and paid out of the Student Fund".

Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC here Wednesday disposed of Shagufta Hashmat etc and several other petitions of contractual, daily wage employees in the schools of federal government seeking regularisation. IHC bench directed the federal government to decide the fate of teachers seeking regularisation within 90 days in line with the guidelines mentioned below.

IHC directed that the case of each petitioner shall be considered and decided by the relevant competent authority. The appointments of petitioners, which were made without advertising the posts and observing the principles of competitive transparency, are illegal, void and tantamount to misconduct on the part of the appointing authority. As the petitioner teachers have been serving for a considerable time therefore federal government owes a duty of care towards such petitioners as well and failure of federal government is obvious in taking timely measures.

IHC bench further directed the federal government to consider and take appropriate decisions in accordance with law relating to the fate of such petitioners and may consult federal public service commission (FPSC). While hearing of these petitions, IHC bench was told that daily wage and contractual employees were paid salaries through student fund. IHC bench noted that payment of salaries of teachers from the student fund is a gross violation since nothing has been placed on record to show that the appointing authorities are vested with such powers. It is the duty of the respondent department and the federal government to pay salaries to the teachers employed in public schools or colleges from the approved budget rather than burdening the students, which is a serious violation.

About the petitioners who were appointed through open and transparent criteria IHC bench said they shall be scrutinized by the respective respondent departments in the light of the new regularization policy after placing them before departmental selection committee.

IHC bench said that the state of governance observed during the proceedings in these petitions, which essentially and directly affects the fundamental rights of the general public, present an alarming and abysmal picture in education sector in public schools and colleges where the privileged classes of the society, particularly the policy makers, seldom send their children to be educated.

The educational institutions where most of the petitioners are employed have been established for the benefit of the general public who cannot afford to send their children to the private elitist schools. Most of the petitioners were appointed without observing the principles of transparency and that too on a daily wage basis which offends Article 25-A of the constitution.

Appointments through non transparent process opens avenues for nepotism at the cost of the fundamental rights of the citizens, particularly in this case of children who are the future of Pakistan. This is a classic case which clearly indicates the priority given by the policy makers, the federal government and the parliament to public schools. It has become obvious from these proceedings that the federal government has given public schools the least priority, and they are being managed on an ad hoc basis.

The petitioners were appointed on contract, daily wage or contingent staff basis. Most of the petitioners are serving as teaching staff at various public schools or colleges. IHC noted its astonishment regarding the teachers being paid salaries from student fund. Bench said "Interestingly, many of them are drawing salaries from the Student Fund. The Student Fund is not part of the approved budget. It is a fund created from contributions collected from the students. Nothing is available on record to show that the appointing authority in the case of public schools or colleges are empowered to appoint teachers on a daily wage basis against private funds collected from the students.

However, it was informed that this practice has continued from the time when teachers appointed in these schools were not declared as civil servants". There is also no explanation about why some teachers have been appointed on an honorary basis. The record also indicates that several petitioners had not been appointed through a transparent competitive process, nor were the posts advertised. They include contract employees appointed in various projects on the development side.