Barcodes to check counterfeit, spurious drugs

Islamabad: The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan has planned to introduce a new system of barcodes with the support of pharmaceutical companies to eradicate counterfeit and spurious drugs in the country.

A spokesman for the DRAP said in a statement that a technical system was being evolved for protection of public from spurious and counterfeit drugs. “Pharmaceutical manufacturers are required to emboss 2D barcode data matrix on their registered drug products from all batches manufactured after December 15, 2017.

“By virtue of notification 470(I)/2017, issued by DRAP on June 15, 2017, it is mandatory for all market authorisation holders of pharmaceutical drugs will emboss 2D barcodes on their products.

“Barcodes will be according to the standards of GS-I embedding Product Identification Code (GTIN) and will carry the expiry date, batch number and price on the secondary packaging of the drugs,” he said.

The companies will maintain a database of bar-coding information of their products and will also submit it to the DRAP. The information will be linked to DRAP online portal. “Pharma companies and market authorisation holders of products will access the portal through a validated account, without any subscription fee,” he said.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar said she was satisfied to see that major initiatives taken by the Health Ministry were now being implemented and would give a major boost to eradicating spurious and counterfeit drugs. In this regard, DRAP IT professionals arranged training sessions for technical personnel of pharma manufacturers in all the provincial headquarters. The first training session was held in Karachi on October 30.