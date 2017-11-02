NAB officers, prosecutors being trained on modern lines: chairman

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal sought USAID assistance in further improving capacity of investigators and prosecutors of Bureau on modern lines.

The officers and prosecutors of NAB are being provided training, keeping in view of modern requirements and in this regard United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), National Crime Agency (NAC) of United Kingdom (UK) and Australian Federal Police are assisting the Bureau.

He was talking to a delegation of USAID headed by its Inspector General, Ann Calvaresi Barr, which called on him here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

USAID Inspector General thanked the NAB for providing assistance in Rafi Peer Theatre case. The NAB chairman was taking concrete steps against corruption and added the Bureau has already established its Forensic laboratory to conduct inquiries and investigations on scientific and modern lines.

He said that white collar crime, money laundering and mega corruption cases are being probed on merit and in a transparent manner. Justice (r) Javed said all resources would be utilised to finalise cases in ten months.

He said that present NAB would not confine all inquiries to files rather investigations and inquiries of corruption cases would be conducted on merit and based on evidences. USAID delegation lauded performance of NAB under the leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and expressed the hope that mutual cooperation between NAB and USAID would be further strengthened.