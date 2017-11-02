People have no interest in hollow slogans: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to ignore the elements practicing the politics of lies and move forward for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N in London, he said the PML-N government has served the masses as a sacred trust, adding, “Pakistan of today is more peaceful and prosperous than before.

“We shall continue moving forward, ignoring the elements indulging in politics of falsehood and baseless allegations as the people have no interest in the negative politics of hollow slogans.”

The elements wasting the precious time of the nation with their negative politics did not gain anything except embarrassment as the people wanted solution to their problems and national development, he added. The PML-N government took practical steps, not hollow solgans, to overcome loadshedding, Shahbaz remarked.

He said the international bodies had also acknowledged the transparency in development projects of the government. “Whenever the PML-N came into power, it brought development and prosperity in the country,” said the chief minister, adding that the politics of public service based on hypocrisy and anarchy will fail in the 2018 elections.

Separately, the chief minister, in a message, congratulated Mian Amir Mahmood for being elected as the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) chairman. He also extended good wishes to other newly-elected office-bearers including Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, Vice Chairman Sultan Ali Lakhani, General Secretary Mir Ibrahim Rahman and Joint Secretary Shakeel Masood Hussain.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in building collapse in the Feroze Wattwaan area of Sheikhupura district. He directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to injured and sought a report on the incident.