The case of PIA

The tragic downfall of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was captured this week when it flew its last flight to New York after 59 years – a tragedy made worse by the airline’s incompetence when it reportedly left behind two coffins it was supposed to bring back to Pakistan. While New York may not be an essential destination anymore, this is a reminder of the demise of an airline that was once one of the world’s leading carriers. PIA – in the good days – had the potential to be what Emirates and Etihad Airlines have become. It is this alternate vision that is hard for anyone to imagine now, but this is why it is even more important to understand the scale of the tragedy of how the state itself has overseen the demise of our national air carrier. For the last 30 years, there has been planned disinvestment in the airline with a view to privatisation, which has left it facing growing losses. It is no surprise to see that PIA suffered Rs45 billion in losses in the last year alone. These are up 36 percent from the 2015-16 financial year. It is clear that the attempt to improve PIA’s financial performance through bifurcating the airline into a premium and regular service is set to be a disaster – as many had predicted.

With over Rs300 billion in current liabilities, the chances of PIA finding a private investor are not realistic. But neither are the constant bailout packages, which do little to resolve the structural problems that exist within the airline. The approval of an Rs13 billion bailout in a meeting of the ECC this week will be necessary, but it will be another sunk cost. Some of the PIA numbers posted need to be scrutinised publically. How can PIA revenues shrink only two percent – or Rs2 billion – but operating costs increase by Rs12 billion in a single financial year? The airline’s budgeting practices need a public review going back to the 1990s. Solutions cannot be provided by short-term analysis or dogmatic answers provided by international financial institutions. The bailout focus seems to be on paying off the interest on maturing loans and liabilities without getting rid of the larger liabilities. This is okay as a short-term strategy, but there is a need for a workable business plan to improve its performance. It would be good if the government and PIA management were to incorporate the voice of the PIA workers in the discussion of its future – as they are the only group that stands to lose livelihoods if the airline is shut down. Otherwise, the situation is set to worsen. Evidence of that can be seen in the figures released for January-March where a 91 percent increase in losses has been registered. The rate at which losses are increasing in PIA makes no financial sense. The fact is that serious commitment is needed to bring PIA back from the brink, and commitment is precisely where we have failed over the past 30 years.