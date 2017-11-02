Undeveloped sector

The CDA hasn’t started development work in Sector E-12, Islamabad for the last 27 years. The allotment of the plot was carried out in 1989 and since then allottees are waiting for CDA authorities to start the development work. This shows the casual and callous attitude of CDA authorities. Most of the allotees of this sector have already left the world with the hope and dream to construct their home in this sector.

Now recently the CDA has successfully auctioned the residential and commercial plots in Islamabad fetching good revenue from it. The authorities are requested to utilise the funds generated from the auction to begin development work in Sector E-12. Plots should be transferred to their owners so that they can construct their homes on it. These people have been living on rented property for so long and they deserve to have the possession of the plots that were brought by them years ago.

Sheikh Shahzad ( Rawalpindi )