Renewable energy

The Neelum-Jhelum project is an under-construction, 969 MW, hydro-electric project that is being completed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The construction on the project started in 2008. The cost of this project has escalated to more than four times the initial estimated cost. Hopefully, the first generator – 242 MW – out of a total of four is scheduled to start producing electricity by February, 2018; and all the four units will hopefully be operational by April 2018. Two tunnel boring machines were imported to bore an extensive underground tunnel network to help speed up the excavation of the tunnels.

The project is a renewable energy project in which no raw material like oil or coal is used. The water from the two rivers – Neelum and Jhelum – will act as its raw material which is free. This is why energy produced from hydro-electric projects is the cheapest of all the modes of energy generation all over the world. There are innumerable sites for hydro-electric power generation in KP, AJK and northern areas which can be used to generate electricity. The sites in these areas have already been identified. The efforts of the KP government for the generation of electricity even through micro projects, is commendable. A micro project of one MW can generate electricity that can provide power to 750 households.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan ( Karachi )