Export of urea

According to some media reports, the government is considering a proposal to import half a million tonnes of fertilizer to meet farmers demand while the fertilizer producers are against the import of urea. It may be noted that the spread of such confusing news will further destabilise market situation of urea. As per the statistics, urea closing stock stands at over 700,000 tonnes while there will be 400,000 tonnes in surplus after fulfilling the farmers’ expected demand. If we analyse the import-export gap, it is already huge and causing serious damage to the country’s agro-based economy.

It is important to research and analyse the future to the benefit of farmers, but we must not forget that such loose discussions lead to a destabilised market which will not be of any benefit to any of the shareeholders. The government must appreciate the efforts of local producers in keeping local fertilizer prices much lower than international prices. This gives farmers a sense of hope and relief that things would have a good turn over in the cropping season. The NFML should develop better system of drawing conclusions based on logics.

Amir Shehzad ( Wazirabad )