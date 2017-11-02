Inflated prices

Vegetables and fruit are being sold at overinflated prices across the country. The persistent increase in the prices of eatables is a heavy burden on consumers’ pocket. The government has failed to reduce the prices of these essential commodities. It has even failed to implement a price list. Profiteers sell items at high prices and there is no one to keep a check on them.

The relevant authorities have failed to implement official orders and provide relief to consumers who have no other option but to buy commodities at exorbitant prices. Whenever the prices are lowered, profiteers come into action and create the artificial scarcity of goods in the market. It seems that markets in our country are being run without the supervision of the government.

Javaid Bashir ( Lahore )