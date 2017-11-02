Ban cigarettes

Many shopkeepers in our country openly sell cigarettes to underage children. This is the main reason behind the prevalence smoking among children. Although some shops have installed banners on which it is clearly written that cigarettes will not be sold to anyone under 18, it is unfortunate that there is no strict implementation. The relevant authorities must take immediate action to put an end to the sale of an item that is the leading cause of lung cancer.

Banning the sale of cigarettes to young children will go a long way. In addition, awareness campaigns should be conducted at schools to educate young students about danger effects of smoking. Children are the future of our country and their health should our top priority. The healthcare department in collaboration with education institutions should spread anti-smoking messages among students.

Abdus Saboor Nausherwan ( Karachi )