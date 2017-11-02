Smog in Punjab

Once again the thick cloud of smog has blanketed the vast area of Punjab. Last year, the same situation took a heavy toll on health and everyday routine of the people. Tall claims were made by the concerned departments to control the worsening situation, but the recent appearance of smog has revealed the hollowness and shallowness of those vows. There has an outbreak of eye diseases owing to smog. In the same way, the people with asthmatic issues face lot of problems because they cannot breathe properly in the smog-laden air. It also creates a lot of obstacles for commuters since it results in low visibility. It is advisable that the people must avoid unnecessary travelling.

The government should kick start a campaign to eliminate the factors responsible for causing smog. The smoke producing vehicles should be compounded immediately and the drivers should be fined heavily. The factories emitting poisonous chemicals should be sealed within no time. Moreover, it has been noticed that most of the farmers set the field on fire after the crop season is over. This practice not only reduces the fertility of the land, but it also causes atmospheric pollution. The trees are termed as the lungs of nature which keep the atmosphere pure and clean. More trees should be planted and the existing trees should be preserved to deal with the situation in an efficient manner. We are in a dire need of forestation and reforestation to cope with the ever changing climatic conditions. Through electronic, print and social media, an awareness drive should be initiated so that people may protect themselves against the harmful effects of smog.

Muhammad Fayyaz ( Mianwali )