Terror in New York

A wave of terror spread in the city of New York, USA when a truck driver hit people on a cycle path. At least eight innocent people lost their precious lives in the attack.

The number of terror acts across the world has been increasing at a fast pace. Terrorists are killing hundreds of innocent people and are making this world the worst place to live in. Everywhere we go, we hear tragic tales of terrorist attacks. We deserve to live in a peaceful environment. Whatever is happening across the world needs to be stopped. Why can’t all countries come together to fight these terrorists. Serious steps should be taken to save the world from the menace of terrorism.

Adnan Dost ( Khairabad )