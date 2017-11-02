Libyan coastguard rescues nearly 300 migrants at sea

TRIPOLI: Libya’s coastguard has rescued nearly 300 migrants including dozens of women and children from unseaworthy boats as they tried to reach Europe, a navy official said on Wednesday.

The 299 migrants, who included 40 women and 19 children, were picked up early on Tuesday in Mediterranean waters off the western city of Zliten, navy spokesman General Ayub Kacem said.

The migrants, of different African nationalities, were plucked from two rubber dinghies without engines and brought back to the Tripoli naval base, he said. They were given food and medical attention before being transferred to a detention centre, Kacem added. Since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Moamer Qadhafi, chaos-hit Libya has become a key point of departure for migrants heading to Europe.

Last month forces loyal to Libya’s UN-backed unity government ousted a militia controlling the trafficking from the western city of Sabratha. The United Nations last month said Libyan authorities were holding more than 14,500 migrants who had previously been kept captive by smugglers in farms, houses and warehouses in and around the coastal city.