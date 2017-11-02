Myanmar blames BD for delaying Rohingya repatriation

YANGON: Myanmar on Wednesday accused Bangladesh of delaying the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims who have fled Rakhine state since August, as conditions worsen for the stateless minority penned into squalid refugee camps.

More than 600,000 members of the Muslim minority have fled a brutal army crackdown in mainly Buddhist Myanmar over the past two months.

After weeks of intense global pressure and UN accusations of ethnic cleansing, Myanmar vowed to take back Rohingya who meet "verification" standards. But the criteria remains vague, raising fears it will be used to restrict the number of returnees.

On Wednesday Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay pointed the finger at Dhaka -- an impoverished country overwhelmed by the influx of refugees -- for allegedly delaying the repatriation.

"The Myanmar government already declared we are ready to receive (the refugees) at any time... but the Bangladeshi government is still considering the agreement between the two countries," he told AFP. Dhaka has yet to send an official list of the Rohingya who have fled since August 25, he added.

The Myanmar spokesman declined to elaborate on comments he made to the local press linking the delay to $400 million in aid which Dhaka had received to expand housing for Rohingya.