Trump to terminate green card lottery!

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would end the popular US green card lottery as police said a radicalised Uzbek man staged the deadly truck ramming in New York after entering the country under the programme.

The move could spell the end to the US immigration hopes of millions of people around the world who have tried to win US residence permits through the programme since it was created 27 years ago.

"I am starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery programme," Trump angrily told reporters. "We have to do what’s right to protect our citizens," he said. "We will get rid of this lottery programme as soon as possible."

The programme awards US permanent resident visas to around 50,000 applicants from around the world each year, opening the door as well for members of their broader families to follow them, so-called chain migration.

According to Trump, Sayfullo Saipov, identified by authorities as the man who plowed a rented truck into cyclists and pedestrians on a New York City bike path on Tuesday, came to the country via the programme in 2010.

Saipov, 29, who was arrested after being shot by police, planned for weeks to undertake his attack in the name of Islamic State, following online instructions from the jihadist group, officials said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was "radicalised domestically" only after he came to the country, "when he started to become informed about ISIS and radical Islamic tactics." Trump’s threat would further close the doors to hopeful US immigrants. He ran for election last year promising a crackdown on immigration, including building a wall on the Mexican border and banning Muslim immigrants.