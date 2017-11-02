Hameed, Sharad lose 50-plus final at FITZ Club C’ship

KARACHI: Seasoned Pakistani tennis player Hameed-ul-Haq and his Indian partner Sharad Tak lost the final of men’s doubles 50 plus category at Bohemia REI and FITZ Club ITF Seniors Championship in Thailand on Wednesday. The second seed duo defeated Stephen Lewis-Driver from Australia and Munchai Konqsak from Thailand 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals. But they were beaten by top seed Canadian pair of Jean-Pierre Cote and Claude Servant 3-6, 6-7(6) in the final.