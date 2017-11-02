Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hameed, Sharad lose 50-plus final at FITZ Club C’ship

Hameed, Sharad lose 50-plus final at FITZ Club C’ship

KARACHI: Seasoned Pakistani tennis player Hameed-ul-Haq and his Indian partner Sharad Tak lost the final of men’s doubles 50 plus category at Bohemia REI and FITZ Club ITF Seniors Championship in Thailand on Wednesday. The second seed duo defeated Stephen Lewis-Driver from Australia and Munchai Konqsak from Thailand 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals. But they were beaten by top seed Canadian pair of Jean-Pierre Cote and Claude Servant 3-6, 6-7(6) in the final.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement