McGregor apologises for homophobic slur

DUBLIN: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has apologised after being captured on video using a homophobic slur at a recent event after his friend lost a bout.

McGregor, who lost a multi-million dollar boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather last month after switching fighting codes, was filmed using the word “fa****” after his sparring partner Artem Lobov lost a unanimous decision to Andre Fili in Poland on October 21.

“I’m human, I slip up, I say stupid things every damn day. All I can (do) is hold my hand up and apologise if anyone was offended,” McGregor, 29, told Reuters in an interview in his hometown of Dublin.“The word used to describe that opponent (Fili) was incorrect and very offensive and I can apologise for that.”