Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

R
Reuters
November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

McGregor apologises for homophobic slur

McGregor apologises for homophobic slur

DUBLIN: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has apologised after being captured on video using a homophobic slur at a recent event after his friend lost a bout.

McGregor, who lost a multi-million dollar boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather last month after switching fighting codes, was filmed using the word “fa****” after his sparring partner Artem Lobov lost a unanimous decision to Andre Fili in Poland on October 21.

“I’m human, I slip up, I say stupid things every damn day. All I can (do) is hold my hand up and apologise if anyone was offended,” McGregor, 29, told Reuters in an interview in his hometown of Dublin.“The word used to describe that opponent (Fili) was incorrect and very offensive and I can apologise for that.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement