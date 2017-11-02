Rose tips Garcia for European Tour accolade

ANTALYA, Turkey: Masters champion Sergio Garcia deserves to be named European Tour ‘Golfer of the Year’ according to Justin Rose, one of the Spaniard’s main competitors for the honour.

Garcia is the standout favourite to win the award, which will be presented at the end of the European Tour season, for the first time on the back of his Masters play-off victory over Rose earlier this year at Augusta National.

Rose is well placed to finish top of the Race to Dubai money list but even if he achieves that, he believes Garcia would still be more deserving of the European golfer accolade.“We all aspire to end a season being awarded the ‘Golfer of the Year’ title but given Sergio has won three times on the European Tour this year and one of those was a Major Championship, then he must be favourite,” said Rose.

“Sergio’s season has been the highest of the highs given he won a first Major in his career and he would be my own choice for ‘Golfer of the Year’.”Englishman Rose tees-up in this week’s $7 million (6m euros) Turkish Airlines Open having captured a first Tour title in two years last Sunday in Shanghai.

The effort took world No 6 Rose to third on the Race to Dubai standings but still just over two million points behind compatriot Tommy Fleetwood, with Garcia, second, some 800,000 points adrift of Fleetwood.However, Garcia is not competing this week while both the Spaniard and Rose have elected to skip next week’s Nedbank Challenge in South Africa, the Tour’s penultimate event.