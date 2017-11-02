Sindh pull off first win in Under-19 T20 Cup

KARACHI: Sindh pulled off their first win when they beat Federal Areas by eight wickets in their second outing of the Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday.

After being invited to bat first, Federal Areas were restricted to 115-7 with Ibtesam-ul-Haq scoring 25 off 28 balls, which had two fours and one six.Zaid Khan belted 27-ball 24 with two fours. Mohammad Ibtesam, Mohammad Taha and Nadir Ali got two wickets each.

Sindh chased the target in the 17th over after losing two wickets. Imran Shah struck 40-ball 45, hitting four fours and one six. Haider Ali (28) also did well with the bat, hitting three fours in his 26-ball knock.Jamil Kamran and Aftab Gilani supervised the match.