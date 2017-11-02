‘National championship gold winners will go to South Africa’

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) said on Wednesday that those who claimed gold medals in the National Wrestling Championship would be sent to South Africa for featuring in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, which is to be held in Johannesburg from December 15-17.

“Yes, only the gold medallists will go to South Africa,” PWF’s secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ on Wednesday. The Championship, carrying around 100 grapplers, will be held at the Crescent Sports Complex, Faisalabad, from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday.

In the competitions, for which the weigh-in will be held on Friday (tomorrow), Army, WAPDA, Police, Railways, Higher Education Commission (HEC), four provinces and Islamabad will field their wrestlers.

“The competitions will be contested in 10 weights. Every unit will field 10 wrestlers each with the exception of Balochistan who are expected to bring in five and Sindh who may field up to seven,” the official said.

He said that the district government Faisalabad would provide accommodation to all units at the hostel inside the sports complex.“Faisalabad is the only district which properly takes care of the players and its sports officer Rana Hammad is always ready to serve sports,” Arshad said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided not to feature in the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship in Poland due to financial issues.“Yes, we cannot feature in this event because of financial issues,” Arshad said.The event is slated to be held in Bydgoszcz, Poland, from November 21-26.

He said that the federation had to send a couple of wrestlers to Turkey recently for the Beach World Championship on its own without getting support from anywhere. “Nobody backed us. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) also did not support us and told us that we had not been issued NOC. The issue is that we can apply for NOC only after we get invitation for any event,” the official said.

Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam and cadet grappler Inayatullah won gold medals in the Turkey event. This was the first time in history that a Pakistani wrestler won gold at the global event. The PSB is expected to give cash awards to the two for their phenomenal success.

On one hand Pakistan skipped the Poland World Under-23 Championship, while on the other India is bracing up for fielding 16 wrestlers, eight each in freestyle and Greco-Roman style competitions.

United World Wrestling has added the Under-23 World Championships to its official 2017 calendar following the success of the Under-23 European Championships in 2016 in which more than 400 wrestlers from 34 nations competed. The turnout was attributed to a desire by many national federations to give their top players a chance to compete in a meaningful federation-based championship.

Wrestling success tends to favour the young, with the average age of 2016 Olympic champions just 23.1 years for freestyle wrestling, 24.6 years for women’s wrestling and 27.5 years for Greco-Roman.