Stephens suffers fresh Asian defeat

ZHUHAI, China: Sloane Stephens was pummelled by Anastasija Sevastova at the WTA Elite Trophy here on Wednesday, her third successive defeat since winning the US Open.

The American, seeded third in the tournament, was beaten by the Latvian fifth seed in two straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 28 minutes at the Hengqin International Tennis Centre.

Stephens, 24, was a first-round loser at the Wuhan Open and the China Open in Beijing before pulling out of Hong Kong, but insisted on Monday she wasn’t feeling any pressure.“I don’t think I played terribly,” she said of Wednesday’s match.

“I was happy to be playing better than my last matches, so that’s a good thing.”French top seed Kristina Mladenovic was also defeated on Wednesday by Slovakia’s number one Magdalena Rybarikova 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), in a tight match that saw Rybarikova squander six match points before finally sealing her victory.

“(There were) ups and downs from my side, but... there’s a lot of things to take out from this match, lots of positives,” Mladenovic told journalists.But her first-match loss here also follows a recent poor run, including an upset by Croatian Jana Fett at the Japan Women’s Open in September, where she was again top seed.

Earlier in the season, she reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells — a result which saw her break into the world top 20 for the first time, temporarily overtaking Caroline Garcia as French number one.

“(It was) a pretty unique season,” she said.“The second part is dramatic, is terrible. The first part is also dramatic but in a positive way.”Separately, the tournament’s youngest player and ninth seed Ashleigh Barty cruised to victory over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in just one hour and 11 minutes, firing nine aces for a 6-4, 6-1 triumph.