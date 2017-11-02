Sharma, Dhawan gift India first T20 victory

NEW DELHI: A record opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan powered India to a 53-run win over New Zealand in the first Twenty20 international at Feroze Shah Kotla cricket stadium on Wednesday.

The pair put on 158 runs — India’s best for any wicket — to take the hosts to 202-3 and then restricted the Kiwis to 149-8 and take lead in the three-match series.

Notching up their maiden win over New Zealand in the format, the Indian team gave a fitting farewell to veteran paceman Ashish Nehra, who called time on his playing career.Nehra, 38, who retired after an injury-plagued 18-year-old career, went wicketless but was carried by his teammates in a lap of honour at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla.

But Dhawan, who hit a career-best 80, and Sharma, who also made 80, stole the show. They surpassed the 136-run opening stand between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.Indian batsmen also benefited from a sloppy effort by New Zealand fielders with Dhawan, on eight, and Sharma, on 16, surviving dropped chances.

Skipper Virat Kohli also got a reprieve on eight before going on to make an unbeaten 11-ball 26.Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claimed two wickets in an over including Dhawan’s prized scalp but the damage had already been done.

While the left-handed Dhawan smashed 10 fours and 2 sixes in his 52-ball knock, Sharma also entertained the raucous home crowd during his 55-ball stay.In reply, the New Zealand innings could never take off after losing their openers for just 18 runs inside four overs.

Martin Guptill, who scored four, fell to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while Colin Munro was bowled for seven by a superb yorker from fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.Skipper Kane Williamson tried to revive the innings with his 24-ball 28 but Hardik Pandya got him caught behind to spell trouble for the visitors.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel struck twice in an over to send back Tom Bruce and Colin De Grandhomme as the wheels came off the Kiwi chase.Tom Latham top-scored with a valiant 39 before becoming Chahal’s second victim.The second T20 is scheduled on Saturday in Rajkot.

New Zealand won toss

India

R G Sharma c Latham b Boult 80

S Dhawan c Latham b Sodhi 80

H H Pandya c Latham b Sodhi 0

*V Kohli not out 26

†M S Dhoni not out 7

Extras (b 5, lb 1, nb 2, w 1) 9

Total (3 wickets; 20 Overs) 202

Did not bat: S S Iyer, A R Patel, B Kumar, A Nehra, Y S Chahal, J J Bumrah

Fall: 1-158, 2-158, 3-185

Bowling: Santner 4-0-30-0; Boult 4-0-49-1; Southee 4-0-44-0; de Grandhomme 3-0-34-0; Sodhi 4-0-25-2; Munro 1-0-14-0

New Zealand

M J Guptill c Pandya b Chahal 4

C Munro b Kumar 7

*K S Williamson c Dhoni b Pandya 28

†T W M Latham st Dhoni b Chahal 39

T C Bruce c Sharma b Patel 10

C de Grandhomme c Dhawan b Patel 0

H M Nicholls run out 6

M J Santner not out 27

T G Southee c Dhoni b Bumrah 8

I S Sodhi not out 11

Extras (lb 3, nb 1, w 5) 9

Total (8 wickets; 20 Overs) 149

Did not bat: T A Boult

Fall: 1-6, 2-18, 3-54, 4-83, 5-84, 6-94, 7-99, 8-111

Bowling: Nehra 4-0-29-0; Chahal 4-0-26-2; Kumar 3-0-23-1; Bumrah 4-0-37-1; Patel 4-0-20-2; Pandya 1-0-11-1

Result: India won by 53 runs

Series: India lead the 3-match series by 1-0

T20I debut: S S Iyer (India)

Man of the Match: S Dhawan (India)

Umpires: N Menon (India) and C Shamshuddin (India). TV Umpires: A Chaudhary (India). Match Referee: C Broad (England)