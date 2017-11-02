Do-or-die battles for some teams as Q Trophy last round begins

KARACHI: The seventh and final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 begins at different venues on Thursday (today).

There are three Super Eight stage seats up for grabs for which five teams are in the fray. For the two Super Eight slots left in Pool A defending champions WAPDA, Peshawar and Lahore Blues will be competing.

And Karachi Whites and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) will be vying for the one Super Eight spot left in Pool B. Meanwhile, as per rules one regional and one departmental outfit that finish at the lowest spot in their respective sections will be demoted to the second-tier cricket.

In this relegations zone there are four teams: NBP, Pakistan Television, Faisalabad and FATA.NBP and PTV have 12 points each. FATA have nine and Faisalabad are yet to open their account.

In Pool A, NBP face SSGC at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot. In Pool B, PTV will be pitted against KRL at the KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi.

SSGC have already confirmed their Super Eight stage berth, so they may be a bit relaxed against NBP and the latter may take advantage of that. But the game involving PTV and KRL will be tough as both sides need points.

Faisalabad, who last season made it to the first-class cricket through fine performances from former Pakistan’s captain Misbah-ul-Haq, seem certain to be demoted. It will be a hard task for them in their Pool A outing at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, to beat in-form Peshawar by an innings who will put in their best to secure a huge win which they need for qualifying for the Super Eight stage.

FATA, who shocked Karachi Whites in their last match to open their account, face Rawalpindi at Mirpur Stadium. Pindi were impressive initially but lost their momentum as the event progressed. But they have already averted relegation having got 15 points.

It will be a tough test for Salman Butt-led WAPDA when they face former champions SNGPL, who lead Pool A with 45 points. This match has been shifted from National Stadium to Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

WAPDA will at least need three points in order to ensure their next phase slot. If WAPDA lose the game or fail to gain lead in the first innings in a drawn encounter, they may be out of the event if Peshawar and Lahore Blues win their matches impressively.

Lahore Blues meet weak Islamabad at the Gaddafi Stadium in their Pool A clash.UBL, the Pool B leaders, and HBL meet at the Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, and the team which wins will emerge as the group champion.

Lahore Whites, who are already in the Super Eight stage, face Karachi Whites at the LCCA Ground, Lahore.Karachi Whites (18 points) may qualify only if they slap Lahore Whites with an innings defeat and KRL (27 points) lose to PTV.

Points Table

Teams P W L D Points Pool A SNGPL 6 5 0 1 45 SSGC 6 4 1 1 40 WAPDA 6 4 1 1 33 Peshawar 6 3 3 0 28 Lahore (B) 6 3 3 0 25 Islamabad 6 1 3 2 12 NBP 6 1 4 1 12 Faisalabad 6 0 6 0 0 Pool B UBL 6 5 1 0 48 HBL 6 5 1 0 46 Lahore (W) 6 3 2 1 30 KRL 6 3 2 1 27 Karachi (W) 6 2 4 0 18 Rawalpindi 6 2 4 0 15 PTV 6 1 4 1 12 FATA 6 1 4 1 9