Delegation of Travel Agents Association visits ICCI

Islamabad :A delegation of local Travel Agents Association visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and said that Saudi Arabia has made biometric

verification mandatory for Pakistani Umra aspirants which has created lot of problems for them and called upon the Pakistani authorities to take up this issue with Saudi Arabia for its urgent withdrawal.

The delegation members said that the new Umrah policy of Saudi Arabia have bound Pakistani citizens aspiring for Umrah to get themselves biometrically verified from designated verification centres before applying for visa as without such verification, they would not be able to submit applications to Saudi Embassy for Umrah visas.

They said the centres providing biometric verification service were located only in federal and provincial capitals and the Umrah aspirants from all over the country have to go to these centres which was a troublesome experience for them. They said due to the imposition of this new condition, Umrah aspirants have to wait for long hours to get biometrically verified. They said the Umrah aspirants have to also wait for several days for verification results which was a miserable experience for them.