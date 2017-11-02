PPP to observe Founding Day on Dec 5 in Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will observe its Founding Day on December 5 at Parade Ground Islamabad due to 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal falling on November 30.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the PPP which was presided over by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which decided to hold the event at Parade Ground Islamabad on December 5.

Earlier, the PPP had decided to hold the public rally on its Foundation Day on November 30, in Islamabad but now it changed the dates of event and will be held on December 5.

The meeting was attended by former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Secretary General of PPP and PPPP Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Senator Farhatullah Babar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Humayun Khan, Mian Manzoor Wattoo, Latif Akbar, Akhunzada Chattan, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Jamil Soomro. Different committees were also formed to arrange and organise the event.

In the meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP has always defeated conservatives with the help of people and will continue to defeat them. He said this while talking to PPP office bearers of Rawalpindi district and Islamabad city who called on him at Zardari House on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto loved the people and people reciprocated that love. He vowed to continue that tradition. “The PPP will celebrate its Founding Day with zeal and fervour and will send a message to conservative elements that PPP will continue to stand in their way and bring prosperity to the people,” he said.

He said the PPP workers had rendered extreme sacrifices for democracy and its leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto offered supreme sacrifices for the cause of democracy and betterment of the people of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman instructed party workers to start working to win the next elections. He said that only PPP had young and energetic leadership which could deliver for the youth.