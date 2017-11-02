NAB chairman takes austerity measures in Bureau

Islamabad :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has implemented Urdu as an official language in office ordering to adopt Urdu language as per orders of Supreme Court.

Chairman NAB has also prohibited lavish dining during meetings from national exchequer in an attempt to adopt austerity measures. The new chairman NAB has also ordered to start the official day with recitation of holy Quran which will be held daily at 8.30: am in NAB office.

The chairman will use Urdu while talking to NAB officers and addresses NAB officers in Urdu language. Supreme Court has already ordered to implement Urdu as an official language but unfortunately government did not implement the verdict and still it is held in abeyance.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal delivers lecture on Islamic teachings to his subordinates to keep them away from corruption and to tight noose against those who were guilty of looting public money. The NAB starts its work at 8.30: am sharply and officers have been ordered to ensure their availability timely.

The new chairman has made it clear that officers should comply with their duties to maintain their character and fulfill their national responsibilities to save national exchequer. The Officers have also been ordered to implement austerity measures during the official meetings and the chairman brings his meal from home and doesn’t take a cup of tea from office. He started this tradition from himself so that juniors can follow him to thwart trend of lavishly spending the public money.