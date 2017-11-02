Pink Day marked at IMCG, F-7/4

Islamabad :Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) (Postgraduate), F-7/4 marked Pink Day at a function held here, says a press release.

In this connection an awareness workshop was held at the college hall, where a large number of students as well as faculty members were informed about the breast cancer symptoms and remedies. Guest speakers highlighted the importance of Pink Day Awareness Programme which was very informative and greatly appreciated by the faculty as well as the students.

Later, the Principal Sualeha Jabeen awarded 27 scholarships amounting to Rs67,500/- (Rs2,500/- Per Student) as an incentive to 1st yr students who had secured more than 85% marks in SSC exams.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/4, will hold first-ever alumni meet on Saturday (November 4), 2017.