Inclusion of rights concepts in curriculum suggested

Islamabad

A Child Rights Movement delegation met State Minister for Human Rights Barrister Usman Ibrahim in his office here and made several recommendations to further the cause of human rights in the country, especially the inclusion of human rights concepts, norms and values in curriculum.

The meeting was held to provide support to the government institutions in protecting and promoting human rights especially children's. The CRM is a coalition of the civil society groups. The delegation consisted of 25 members of NGOs from district Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad. The CRM extended its gratitude to the ministry for passing the National Commission on the Rights of Child Bill 2017 from parliament and appreciated the government for its efforts regarding legislations, implementations and future plans for the people's development.

It showed commitment to pay tribute to the concerned authorities for noble cause and to discuss some areas where they can work in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights. It also highlighted the issue of child labour, especially in Faisalabad division, and came up with the suggestion of ensuring education to out of School children. It also recommended that human rights concepts, norms and values be the part of curriculum. In this regard, Director General (HR) Muhammad Arshad briefed the delegation.

State Minister for Human Rights Barrister Usman Ibrahim explained that the Ministry of Human Rights has been participating actively on grass root level. He elaborated on the activities of the ministry regarding human rights situation in the country including implementation of policies, laws and programmes to promote and protect human rights.

In this regard, the Ministry has taken initiatives for harmonization of legislation, regulations and practices in line with the international human rights covenants and national obligations. State Minister told them to spread awareness among people about our helpline “1099” in respective districts.

The minister said that to ensure protection of the rights of the girls, we need to involve relevant stakeholders at all levels for the creation of peaceful environment both at home, work place and also in the society at large.

He called upon all the government institutions and civil society organizations to play a vital role in the socialization of the citizens. The delegation assured him that full commitment of the present government to implement the agenda of Rights of Children.

The minister invited the civil society and all stakeholders to come forward and play their role in realising the dream of making Pakistan a country free from issues of child labour and rights violations.